Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Chemours Co Decreased by Analyst (CC)

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Chemours in a research note issued on Monday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.22% and a net margin of 15.11%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

CC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chemours from $57.50 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Chemours has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $58.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,927,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,061,408,000 after buying an additional 1,321,767 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 53.5% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,981,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,683,000 after buying an additional 2,433,033 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Chemours by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,469,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,269,000 after purchasing an additional 228,558 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chemours by 153.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,633,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,586,000 after purchasing an additional 989,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Chemours by 588.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,607,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Chemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.