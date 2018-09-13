Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Regency Centers Corp (REG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Regency Centers had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $274.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

REG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Regency Centers stock opened at $65.27 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 2,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $158,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,095 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $137,871.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock worth $532,456 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Regency Centers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $1,478,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 123.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 455,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 251,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 226,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

