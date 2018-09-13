Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Issued By Cormark (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, September 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $556.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of -0.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 995.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

