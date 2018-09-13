Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems Inc Cut by Leerink Swann (CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report issued on Monday, September 10th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

CSII opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.00 and a beta of 2.45. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.43 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

In other news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $50,480.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,055.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,362 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,317.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,177 shares of company stock worth $119,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

