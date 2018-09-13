Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pzena Investment Management, LLC, which will become the company’s operating company upon the consummation of the offering, is a premier value-oriented investment management firm with a record of investment excellence and exceptional client service. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pzena Investment Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

NYSE:PZN opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Pzena Investment Management has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $622.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. analysts predict that Pzena Investment Management will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

