PureTech Health (PRTC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.50).

PRTC stock opened at GBX 158.50 ($2.06) on Tuesday. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.39).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

