Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) Position Trimmed by Partner Investment Management L.P.

Partner Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Puma Biotechnology accounts for approximately 1.1% of Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Partner Investment Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Puma Biotechnology worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 307.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 271.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.22. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $136.90.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 367.92% and a negative net margin of 146.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBYI. ValuEngine cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.40.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $651,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,179,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,311,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $95,380.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

