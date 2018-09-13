Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $88.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Matthew K. Harding bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 124,888 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 53,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 971,668 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,256,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,589,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,689. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

