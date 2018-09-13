Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 917,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 659,112 shares.The stock last traded at $0.51 and had previously closed at $0.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLX shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,614,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 305,200 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics by 78.6% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,435,000 shares during the period.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

