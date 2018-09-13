ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (PST) Stake Lessened by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury alerts:

PST opened at $23.05 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $23.82.

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.