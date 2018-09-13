ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (TBT) Position Raised by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury makes up 0.6% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned about 0.05% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at $6,291,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 9.9% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 89,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 259.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 52.8% during the second quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at $1,112,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $39.86.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

