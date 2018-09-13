Property Franchise Group (TPFG) Issues Earnings Results

Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.90 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Property Franchise Group had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 39.97%.

TPFG stock remained flat at $GBX 147.50 ($1.92) on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054. Property Franchise Group has a one year low of GBX 122.50 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 174 ($2.27).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

The Property Franchise Group PLC engages in the sale of residential property franchise business in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

