Progeny 3 Inc. Has $9.33 Million Holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,993 shares during the quarter. TPG Specialty Lending comprises approximately 5.8% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,006,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after acquiring an additional 139,070 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 513.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,686 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 4.8% during the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,482,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 68,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 50.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 242,973 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 41.6% during the first quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 480,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 141,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.66. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

