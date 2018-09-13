Private Capital Management LLC Sells 6,517 Shares of Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Private Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Old National Bancorp worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 105.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 422.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

