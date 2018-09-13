Private Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Visteon Corp (VC)

Private Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the period. Visteon comprises about 5.6% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Visteon worth $38,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,536,000 after purchasing an additional 923,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,476,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,071,000 after purchasing an additional 449,197 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $42,690,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $27,560,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC opened at $101.66 on Thursday. Visteon Corp has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.15 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. analysts predict that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Guggenheim set a $140.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $145.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

In related news, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.71 per share, for a total transaction of $291,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Vallance sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $99,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $515,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $1,028,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

