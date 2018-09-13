Private Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA)

Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,435,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,854,000. Motorcar Parts of America accounts for 3.9% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 7.59% of Motorcar Parts of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after buying an additional 151,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after buying an additional 148,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,026,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 545,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 89,170 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $473.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $30.16.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.73 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $26,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $79,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

