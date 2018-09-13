Private Capital Management LLC Acquires 801,260 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (III)

Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,281,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801,260 shares during the quarter. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock comprises about 1.9% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in III. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 43,207 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,381,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of III opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.47 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on III shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

