Praxair, Inc. (PX) Position Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Praxair were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Praxair by 556.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,676,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,208,000 after buying an additional 1,421,596 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Praxair during the first quarter worth about $162,150,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxair during the second quarter worth about $152,375,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Praxair by 45.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,726,000 after purchasing an additional 688,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Praxair by 147.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 856,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,595,000 after purchasing an additional 510,113 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PX opened at $156.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. Praxair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.04 and a 52-week high of $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Praxair had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

PX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Praxair from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.42.

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

