PPL (PPL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.50. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.41.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 18.08%. analysts expect that PPL will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 444.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.