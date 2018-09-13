Power Integrations (POWI) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $75.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POWI. ValuEngine upgraded Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Power Integrations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $60.55 and a 1-year high of $86.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $109.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $143,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $35,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,838.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,814 shares of company stock valued at $864,176. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,658,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,160,000 after purchasing an additional 271,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,492,000 after buying an additional 253,981 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 370,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 194,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 132,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 207,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after buying an additional 110,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

