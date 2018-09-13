Power Co. of Canada (POW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.04

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$28.04 and last traded at C$28.19, with a volume of 212986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on POW. Barclays decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.61 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 8.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

