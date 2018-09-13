Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,871,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 50.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,357,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 456,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 45.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 292,794 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 12.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 865,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 96,929 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,636,000 after acquiring an additional 168,703 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lorrie D. Scott sold 1,500 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,586 shares in the company, valued at $686,417.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Potlatchdeltic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 30th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $3.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

