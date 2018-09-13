PointState Capital LP Reduces Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

PointState Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353,890 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,492,903 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.0% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.55% of Cheniere Energy worth $88,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 71,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $584,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,573,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,023,406 shares of company stock worth $585,904,060.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 13th. Scotiabank set a $82.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.09.

LNG stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $69.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

