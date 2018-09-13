PointState Capital LP Purchases 388,300 Shares of FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,300 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $50,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Leerink Swann set a $82.00 target price on FibroGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. FibroGen Inc has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $68.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 85.59%. equities analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $2,521,642.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,856,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,721,177.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $1,072,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,737,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,639 shares of company stock worth $16,468,226 in the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

