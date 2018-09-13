PointState Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 410,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,129,000. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.28% of Synopsys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,951,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,615 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,251,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 936,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after acquiring an additional 550,522 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,966,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Synopsys by 318.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 446,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,233,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $102.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 116.01, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $779.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.61 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $2,028,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,327.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,609 shares of company stock worth $3,416,177 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.