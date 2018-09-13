Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $24.59 Million Position in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,586,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Chemed as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Chemed by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 24.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $316.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $186.09 and a 1 year high of $335.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.28 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 11.00%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed to $321.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total transaction of $95,766.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 19,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.27, for a total value of $6,123,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,491 shares in the company, valued at $40,119,714.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $8,127,168. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

