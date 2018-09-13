Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $20.97 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,504.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $20,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $123,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 102,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $13,034,782.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,455.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $125.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.