Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,300 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $26,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.68.

Adobe Systems stock opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.95 and a 12 month high of $270.94.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $2,730,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,945 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.50, for a total transaction of $746,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,080,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,829. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

