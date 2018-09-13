Pluralsight Inc (PS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to report $57.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.70 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year sales of $223.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.36 million to $224.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $299.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $294.97 million to $305.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PS. First Analysis restated a “positive” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Pluralsight to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pluralsight from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,606,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,849,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,009,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,166,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,519,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pluralsight stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 528,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,678. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

