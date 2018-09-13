Plug Power (PLUG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $378.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.52 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 108.78% and a negative net margin of 66.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,168,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,500,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 300,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,649,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,499,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,404,000 after acquiring an additional 142,606 shares in the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.