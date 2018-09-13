Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Receives $64.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $386,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 12,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $762,422.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,698.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,700 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 281.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plexus in the second quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the second quarter worth $214,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at $244,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.48. 80,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,752. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.71. Plexus has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $726.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.08 million. Plexus had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

