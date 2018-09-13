Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Invests $765,000 in TESARO Inc (TSRO) Stock

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 149,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 138.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 20.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period.

Get TESARO alerts:

In related news, Director Arnold L. Oronsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $267,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,479 shares in the company, valued at $334,062.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,259 shares of company stock worth $276,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSRO opened at $35.09 on Thursday. TESARO Inc has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $129.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.71. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.07.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.66) by ($0.38). TESARO had a negative net margin of 180.29% and a negative return on equity of 285.30%. The company had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.82) EPS. TESARO’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that TESARO Inc will post -11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSRO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TESARO from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of TESARO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

TESARO Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO).

Receive News & Ratings for TESARO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESARO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.