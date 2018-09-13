Platinum Group Metals (PTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.22

Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1311032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Hosken Consolidated Investment purchased 433,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$43,380.40. Insiders have purchased 3,045,534 shares of company stock worth $288,553 over the last three months.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The company's key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

