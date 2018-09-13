PJT Partners Inc (PJT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. PJT Partners posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 360%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 24.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $58.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 86,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,154. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.34. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

