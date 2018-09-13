PIVX Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00013688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Cryptopia and Binance. PIVX has a market capitalization of $50.56 million and $275,533.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012745 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007226 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Upbit, Livecoin, Coinroom, YoBit, Bisq, Binance, Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

