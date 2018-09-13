Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.40.

Pioneer Energy Services stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $230.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.94. Pioneer Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.84 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. research analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C John Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,474.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,250 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PES. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 102,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,699,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 182,802 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,913,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 375,824 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

