PG&E Co. (PCG) Position Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PG&E by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,402,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,320,000 after buying an additional 100,943 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in PG&E by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 331,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,121,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in PG&E by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 74,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PG&E by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 416,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after buying an additional 33,341 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PG&E news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $52,001.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,608.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PG&E from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on PG&E from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

PCG opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $70.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

