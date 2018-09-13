Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,308,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,123,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,720,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,190,462,000 after purchasing an additional 889,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,445,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,311 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,076,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $18,185,092.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 761,230 shares of company stock valued at $29,054,690. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $251.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

