PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) is Select Equity Group L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,626,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,940 shares during the period. PerkinElmer accounts for approximately 5.1% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 7.79% of PerkinElmer worth $631,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after buying an additional 151,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,117,000 after buying an additional 98,416 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 346,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after buying an additional 91,175 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,268,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,362,000 after buying an additional 77,337 shares during the period. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 227,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after buying an additional 57,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $95.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $703.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Friel sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $216,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,029,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Corbett sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $393,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,680. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

