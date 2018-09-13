Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Insider Sells $635,415.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) insider George L. Holm sold 19,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $635,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,739,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,404,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PFGC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.50. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,301. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.50. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $39.45.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “$38.15” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.
Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.