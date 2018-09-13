Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Insider Sells $635,415.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) insider George L. Holm sold 19,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $635,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,739,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,404,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PFGC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.50. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,301. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.50. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $39.45.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 620.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “$38.15” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.