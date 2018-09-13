Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.44.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$43.22 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$37.60 and a 1 year high of C$47.84.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,200 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$46.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,824.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,301 shares of company stock valued at $151,449.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

