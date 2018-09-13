Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Director Sells $192,000.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Richard H. Jones sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard H. Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 28th, Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $628,700.00.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $64.40. 241,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 295.00, a P/E/G ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $196.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.24 million. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,013,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,065,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,407,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 769,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 744,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEGA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

