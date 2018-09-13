Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.26) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 257.22 ($3.35).

LON:MAB opened at GBX 259.80 ($3.38) on Tuesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 219.90 ($2.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284.80 ($3.71).

In other news, insider Phil Urban purchased 16,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £39,752.18 ($51,780.88). In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,202 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,974.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc managed pubs and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates through Retail Operating Business and Property Business segments. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Oak Tree Pubs, Crown Carveries, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

