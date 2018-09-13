Peel Hunt Lowers Cairn Energy (CNE) Price Target to GBX 260

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target cut by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 260 ($3.39) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “add” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.04) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.17) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.78) in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 275.66 ($3.59).

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 223.20 ($2.91) on Thursday. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 164.20 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 237 ($3.09).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

