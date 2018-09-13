PEAK6 Investments L.P. Invests $692,000 in Intersections Inc. (INTX) Stock

PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ:INTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 340,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. owned 1.40% of Intersections at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersections during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTX opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Intersections Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Intersections had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 267.85%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter.

Intersections Company Profile

Intersections Inc provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information.

