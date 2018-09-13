Paypal’s (PYPL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $92.40 on Tuesday. Paypal has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Paypal will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $3,429,817.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,215 shares in the company, valued at $10,517,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,403,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $13,044,257. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Paypal by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.