Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Paypal were worth $19,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 87,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,434,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,411,000 after acquiring an additional 227,908 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 41.5% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 171.8% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 63,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 40,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Paypal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 884,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,703,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $92.40 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paypal from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Craig Hallum set a $93.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paypal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,913,204.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $481,857.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,943.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $13,044,257. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

