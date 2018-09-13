Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Rand Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $24.65 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.32.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.