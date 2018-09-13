Patrick Byrne Sells 774,303 Shares of Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) CEO Patrick Byrne sold 774,303 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $20,000,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,122,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick Byrne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 6th, Patrick Byrne sold 147,499 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $3,783,349.35.

OSTK opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Overstock.com Inc has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.15 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 95.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Overstock.com Inc will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 429.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after buying an additional 381,369 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 25.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 30.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; and other products.

