Partner Investment Management L.P. Sells 13,450 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Partner Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $132.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Molina Healthcare to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total transaction of $27,622.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total value of $126,182.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,301,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $146.52 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.01) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

